Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Published December 11, 2024 at 11:53 AM MST
On today's newscast: A federal judge halted a proposed merger between supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons, the Biden-Harris administration unveiled a 10-year plan to revitalize and preserve Indigenous languages, one of the brothers wanted in connection with a Flagstaff shooting is in custody, while the other is on the lam, Arizona schools have access to $48 million to hire armed officers, and more.

