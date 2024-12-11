Wednesday, December 11, 2024

On today's newscast: A federal judge halted a proposed merger between supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons, the Biden-Harris administration unveiled a 10-year plan to revitalize and preserve Indigenous languages, one of the brothers wanted in connection with a Flagstaff shooting is in custody, while the other is on the lam, Arizona schools have access to $48 million to hire armed officers, and more.

