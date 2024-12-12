Thursday, December 12, 2024

On today's newscast: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is threatening to block attempts to only partially renew a law that compensates radiation exposure victims, a Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter report warns parts of the Upper Verde River could go dry within the next two decades, President-elect Trump has picked Kari Lake as director of Voice of America, wastewater in Flagstaff tested positive for bird flu, Sedona changed an ordinance banning guns in open spaces, and more.

