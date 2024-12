On today's newscast: The Prescott National Forest could extend a mining withdrawal on 3,700 acres along the Hassayampa River, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors rezone more than 2,400 acres as permanent open space, Arizona Congressman Ruban Gallego says he’s secured $70 million for water projects across the state, and more. Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.