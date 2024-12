On today's newscast: A search is underway for a missing Michigan woman last seen at Grand Canyon National Park, Sedona will move forward with an annexation that would increase the city's size by about a third, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren appointed a new attorney general after the former one was ousted, NAU will up tuition and fees with the next academic year, and more.

