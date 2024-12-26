© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter. Online streaming remains unaffected.
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, December 26, 2024

By KNAU STAFF
Published December 26, 2024 at 12:42 PM MST
On today's newscast: The Washington Post documented nearly double the number of deaths of Native American children in Indian boarding schools than what the U.S. Interior Department acknowledged, a citizen’s group filed a petition for a referendum to repeal Camp Verde's new livestock ordinance, Sedona's Poco Diablo Resort was sold and a rebrand in the works, the CDC warns of a potential COVID surge with the holiday season and more.

