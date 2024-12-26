Thursday, December 26, 2024

On today's newscast: The Washington Post documented nearly double the number of deaths of Native American children in Indian boarding schools than what the U.S. Interior Department acknowledged, a citizen’s group filed a petition for a referendum to repeal Camp Verde's new livestock ordinance, Sedona's Poco Diablo Resort was sold and a rebrand in the works, the CDC warns of a potential COVID surge with the holiday season and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.