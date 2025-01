On today's newscast: Containment creeps up on the Horton Fire near Payson, Diné College President Charles “Monty” Roessel died, President Biden designated two new national monuments in California, Prescott's Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University to partner with the U.S. Air Force for pilot training, and more.

