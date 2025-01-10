© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SERVICE ALERT:

Our 88.7 transmitter site sustained a fire of unknown origin. We have installed a bypass that has returned us to full power for most, though repairs are still ongoing. Our HD service remains inoperable. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we continue to work on the transmitter.
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, January 10, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:33 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Arizona wildland firefighters head to southern California to help battle several wildfires while local crews keep pressure on the Horton Fire, the EPA plans to clean up uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, conservation groups call on state lawmakers to prioritize the environment this legislative session and more.

Plus, a new Canyon Commentary by author Scott Thybony and a conversation with forest officials about the dangers of winter fires.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF