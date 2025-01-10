Friday, January 10, 2025

On today's newscast: Arizona wildland firefighters head to southern California to help battle several wildfires while local crews keep pressure on the Horton Fire, the EPA plans to clean up uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, conservation groups call on state lawmakers to prioritize the environment this legislative session and more.

Plus, a new Canyon Commentary by author Scott Thybony and a conversation with forest officials about the dangers of winter fires.

