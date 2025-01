On today's newscast: Arizona's Sen. Ruben Gallego questioned the nominee to head the Interior Department in yesterday's hearing, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren says he wants to foster a positive relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, 11 arrested in train robbery, Sen. Wendy Rogers again filed a bill to rename State Route 260, and more.

