Wednesday, January 22, 2025

On today's newscast: Local coalition works to designate Upper Verde River and Sycamore Creek as a Wild and Scenic River, the Arizona Attorney General joined a federal lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, cities in the South have received more snow this winter than parts of northern Arizona, the victims of a massive sober-living scam filed a class-action lawsuit against the state, and more.

