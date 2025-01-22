© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published January 22, 2025 at 11:21 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Local coalition works to designate Upper Verde River and Sycamore Creek as a Wild and Scenic River, the Arizona Attorney General joined a federal lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship, cities in the South have received more snow this winter than parts of northern Arizona, the victims of a massive sober-living scam filed a class-action lawsuit against the state, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
