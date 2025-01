On today's newscast: Navajo President Nygren responds to concerns ICE could detain tribal members, Flagstaff author Kevin Fedarko won a prestigious award for his 2024 nonfiction book, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors wants President Donald Trump to reduce a Grand Canyon national monument, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators reintroduce a bill to renew radiation exposure compensation, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.