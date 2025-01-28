© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Published January 28, 2025 at 12:24 PM MST
On today's newscast: An effort aimed at assisting tribal members impacted by fraudulent sober living homes is now focused on concerns that Indigenous people could be swept up in immigration raids, a judge rejected a lawsuit attempting to undo the designation of a Grand Canton national monument, a referendum to repeal Camp Verde's livestock ordinance won't go to voters, the installation of fiber-optic conduit is underway throughout northern Arizona, and more.

