On today's newscast: Navajo officials agreed to allow shipments of uranium ore to cross the reservation again, Gov. Katie Hobbs appointed the first Latina and Black judge to the Arizona Supreme Court, former Prescott Mayor Rowle P. Simmons has died, a Lake Havasu lawmaker has revived a proposal to increase Arizona’s starter home supply, and more.

