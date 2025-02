On today's newscast: Coconino County is the youngest county in Arizona, a cyclist is dead after he was hit by a car in Prescott Valley, Doug Burgum was approved as head of the U.S. Interior Department with help from Arizona’s lawmakers and several of its tribes, the second man wanted in connection with a Flagstaff shooting is in custody after more than a month on the lam, and more.

