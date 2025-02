On today's newscast: A Scottsdale woman is recovering after a snowboarding accident at Arizona Snowbowl, a northern Arizona lawmaker introduced a bill to settle the conflict over funds for the Prescott Rodeo, authorities search for a 66-year-old woman who went missing near Pearce Ferry Landing on Lake Mead, ADOT received a grant to reduce wildlife-involved crashes along state highways, and more.

