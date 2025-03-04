Tuesday, March 4, 2025

On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs won't allocate state funds to the Grand Canyon National Park amid federal layoffs and funding cuts, the National Weather Service warns northern Arizona could see an extended and significant wildfire season, a grand jury indicted the Navajo County recorder on criminal charges tied to a road rage incident, Sen. Mark Kelly is urging the Trump administration to end the funding freezing for Arizona's transportation projects, and more.

