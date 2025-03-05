Wednesday, March 5, 2025

On today's newscast: Two National Park Service offices in Flagstaff will close as part of federal cost-cutting efforts, the Mohave County Attorney's Office will determine whether the parents of the baby who died from heat-related complications should be charged, the petition to remove Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren from office failed to get enough signatures, and more. Plus, former Coconino National Forest workers tell their stories after federal terminations.

