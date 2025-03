On today's newscast: Lower Basin States water leaders sent a letter to the head of the Interior Department asking for a fresh look at the future of Colorado River management, APS is utilizing AI to detect wildfires sooner, fed send warning to ASU and other universities about antisemitism on campus, an extensive pavement preservation project starts in Prescott this week, and more.

