On today's newscast: Visits to Grand Canyon National Park increased last year, skywatchers in Arizona can see a total lunar eclipse tonight, Arizona's U.S. Senators introduced bills to restore staffing levels at the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service, five applied for the District 2 seat on the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, and more.

