On today's newcast: Authorities have identified the two people killed in Thursday's fiery pileup on the I-40 near Williams, three people were struck and killed by trains in two separate incidents in Flagstaff, a Gila County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man suspected of theft, Gov. Katie Hobbs has scheduled the election to fill U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva's seat, and more.

