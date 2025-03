On today's newscast: Flagstaff police say there's no indication that a road rage incident shown in a viral video was motivated by a Tesla, demonstrators gathered at the Arizona Capitol to advocate for public land protections, the Southwest is deep in drought as this winter’s snow starts to melt, Mohave County health officials say cuts to federal grants have impacted essential programs, and more.

