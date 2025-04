On today's newscast: A new report shows that wastewater recycling could mitigate demand on the Colorado River, former Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta forced to step down from the Arizona Board of Regents, authorities say excessive speed and possible impairment contributed to a fatal head-on crash northwest of Prescott last week, and more.

