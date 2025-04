On today's newscast: Thousands rally in "Hands Off" protest in Flagstaff and across the state Saturday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for a temple in Flagstaff, Sedona has implemented several changes to make it less desirable to own a short-term rental, the Interior Department is directing national parks to remain open despite staff cuts, and more.

