On today's newscast: Prescott Unified School District leaders want more information on a switch to a four-day school week, New Mexico's governor has signed a bill to create a “turquoise alert" for missing Native Americans in the state, a conversation with Prescott Rep. Selina Bliss on why cities need more control over short-term rentals, and more.

