Thursday, April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025
On today's newscast: Trump's executive order to boost coal will keep Navajo County power plant open, numerous callers couldn't get into Northern Arizona Congressman Eli Crane's scheduled town hall last night, a federal jury convicted two Nevada men for damaging ancient rock formations at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bright Angel Trail and Campground in Grand Canyon National Park to reopen, and more. Plus, a conversation with Flagstaff photographer Mike Frankel about his years spent shooting images of some of the biggest names in rock during the 1960s and '70s.

