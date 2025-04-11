Friday, April 11, 2025

On today's newscast: Several northern Arizona cities set a record for the daily high temperature yesterday, a Williams police officer has been fired for assaulting a man during a 2022 arrest, several stores in Show Low were evacuated yesterday afternoon due to a gas leak caused by a microburst, the Trump administration has cut multiple federal grants to the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.