Friday, April 11, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published April 11, 2025 at 11:50 AM MST
On today's newscast: Several northern Arizona cities set a record for the daily high temperature yesterday, a Williams police officer has been fired for assaulting a man during a 2022 arrest, several stores in Show Low were evacuated yesterday afternoon due to a gas leak caused by a microburst, the Trump administration has cut multiple federal grants to the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services, and more.

