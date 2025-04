On today's newscast: Diné College is closed after a fire broke out at the Student Union Building early Monday, Flagstaff radio broadcaster Dave Zorn pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child sex crimes, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes will hold a town hall in Flagstaff tonight, Gov. Katie Hobbs signed off on a bill dictating when students can use their phones at school, and more.

