Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Published April 16, 2025 at 12:25 PM MST
On today's newscast: Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes held a town hall in Flagstaff on the impacts of the Trump administration’s cuts, a dog named Buford helped lead a missing 2-year-old to safety, the cancellation of nine public health grants for Coconino County has created ripple effects among rural communities and healthcare providers, state officials have rejected a petition that would have banned the use of dog packs to hunt wildlife, and more.

