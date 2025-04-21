Monday, April 21, 2025

On today's newscast: Nearly 1,600 people rallied in opposition to the Trump administration Saturday in Flagstaff, Diné College's Tsaile campus is back open a week after a fire, Sedona will return the grant initially intended to fund the planned car camp for unhoused workers at Sedona Cultural Park, Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill intended to support the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Arizona Snowbowl will extend the season by an additional weekend, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.