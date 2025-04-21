© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical KNAU is on low-power due to an APS outage at our Mormon Mountain transmitter. 88.7 is available within most of Flagstaff city limits & you may also use our stream links. APS expects restoration around 4pm today. Thanks for your understanding & support!

KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, April 21, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:10 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's newscast: Nearly 1,600 people rallied in opposition to the Trump administration Saturday in Flagstaff, Diné College's Tsaile campus is back open a week after a fire, Sedona will return the grant initially intended to fund the planned car camp for unhoused workers at Sedona Cultural Park, Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill intended to support the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, Arizona Snowbowl will extend the season by an additional weekend, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

KNAU Local News Now
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF