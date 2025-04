On today's newscast: The National Weather Service's seasonal outlook predicts a wetter-than-average summer across northern Arizona, a Navajo Nation Council delegation met with the head of the Interior Department, the Yavapai County sheriff criticized Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto of immigration legislation, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren didn't appear in person for the State of the Nation Address, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.