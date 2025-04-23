Wednesday, April 23, 2025

On today's newscast: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it mistakenly killed a female Mexican gray wolf in eastern Arizona that may have been pregnant and a federal judge has upheld the wolf's current boundaries. Plus, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren will deliver the State of the Nation today as he faces criticism from the council, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a stabbing near Sunset Crater, and a conversation with Arizona Daily Sun Chief Photographer Jake Bacon.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.