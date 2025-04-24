Thursday, April 24, 2025

On today's newscast: Gila County and several others in Arizona received a failing grade for air quality, Mohave County plans to add security features to its ballot paper for the 2026 midterm election, a ranch dog received top honors this week for helping find and safely return a missing Seligman toddler, Attorney General Kris Mayes joins a lawsuit aimed at blocking the Trump administration from imposing global tariffs, and more.

