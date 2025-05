On today's newscast: Members of the Mohave County SWAT team shot and killed an allegedly armed man during a standoff in Kingman, a federal judge has temporarily halted a land swap involving an Indigenous sacred site, authorities are seeking information on unidentified skeletal remains found in Camp Verde, crews quickly stopped forward progression on the Coyote Faire northeast of Springerville, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.