Tuesday, May 13, 2025

On today's newscast: A study found that dust on mountain snow can speed up melting and make it harder to predict how much water ends up in the Colorado River, the City of Flagstaff plans to move the historic Hicks' House tonight, the application period is to fill an open seat on the Camp Verde Town Council. Coconino National Forest officials are proposing fee increases for several popular locations, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.