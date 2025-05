On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency as windy conditions continue to challenge firefighters, the City of Flagstaff moved the historic Hicks' House, members of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office SWAT team shot an armed man in a standoff, a new law requires cities and counties to permit construction activities to start as early as 5 a.m. on weekdays, and more.

