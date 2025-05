On today's newscast: Officials managing the Greer Fire gave residents the OK to return home yesterday, employees at the Flagstaff Bookmans Entertainment Exchange held a one-day strike Saturday, a 74-year-old man died while attempting to hike rim-to-rim in Grand Canyon National Park, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Colorado City was one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona last year, and more.

