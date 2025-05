On today's newscast: The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an Apache group to halt a copper mine on the Tonto National Forest, fire weather days have nearly doubled across the Southwest since the 1970s, no charges for the parents of the infant who died of heat-related illness on Lake Havasu, above-normal precipitation forecast across Arizona for the upcoming monsoon season much, and more.

