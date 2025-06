On today's newscast: Groundwater supplies in the Colorado River Basin are rapidly drying up, a Mohave County supervisor has revived efforts in a bid to hand-count ballots, one of the largest egg providers in the Southwest lost most of its chickens to the bird flu, police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old hiker on a popular Payson trail, and more.

