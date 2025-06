On today's newscast: Wildlife biologists have placed 17 endangered Mexican gray wolf pups in wild dens across Arizona and New Mexico, residents may soon get another chance to vote on the future of the Sedona Cultural Park, the Arizona Senate is on an indefinite break as lawmakers craft the state budget, officials plan to test the flood siren system in east Flagstaff Thursday, and more.

