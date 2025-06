On today's newscast: Republicans in the U.S. Senate have proposed a sell-off of public lands throughout the West, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of northern Arizona due to high fire risk, one person is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 260 near Forest Lakes, an investigation found that the parent company of Fry's Food Stores overcharged customers, and more

