On today's newscast: The Oak Ridge wildfire near Window Rock swelled to nearly 10,000 acres overnight, Republican lawmakers sidestep a court ruling on a $15 million allocation for the Prescott rodeo, Arizona's transgender sports ban in limbo as the U.S. Supreme Court's term ends, Flagstaff's Little America Hotel blocks public access to forest land to protect against wildfire danger, and more.

