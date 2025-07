On today's newscast: Crews shield Roaring Springs as Dragon Bravo Fire grows, Native American radio stations could face shutdowns if Congress cuts over $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, federal prosecutors say the owners of the Colt Grill BBQ chain in Yavapai County hired and harbored undocumented immigrants, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.