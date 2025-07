On today's newscast: Sen. Mark Kelly says letting some fires burn can be important to reduce risk despite recent wildfires, Rep. Eli Crane is pushing for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the latest updates on the Dragon Bravo and Sage fires, an NAU scientist discusses a rare human case of plague in Coconino County, and more.

