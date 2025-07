On today's newscast: Gov. Katie Hobbs tours the destruction left by the 12,728-acre Dragon Bravo Fire that continues to burn on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon; fire managers are preparing for hot and dry weather in the coming days leading to possible heightened fire activity on the Dragon Bravo Fire and the White Sage Fire 40 miles north; Rep. Eli Crane will hold a tele-town hall Tuesday.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts