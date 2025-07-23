© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:13 AM MST
On today's newscast: The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuations in Jacob Lake as crews make gains on White Sage Fire; former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will again challenge Rep. Eli Crane for his seat in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District; the Navajo Nation Council honors two girls killed by a drunk driver in 2010 and calls for legal reforms; and Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hikes Camelback Mountain in jeans in triple digit temperatures.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

northern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
