Wednesday, July 23, 2025

On today's newscast: The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has lifted evacuations in Jacob Lake as crews make gains on White Sage Fire; former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez will again challenge Rep. Eli Crane for his seat in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District; the Navajo Nation Council honors two girls killed by a drunk driver in 2010 and calls for legal reforms; and Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hikes Camelback Mountain in jeans in triple digit temperatures.

