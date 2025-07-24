© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Arizona Public Radio is integrating new audio software into both news and classical services. We thank you for your patience and support through the transition.
KNAU Local News Now

Thursday, July 24, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
Published July 24, 2025 at 9:54 AM MST
On today's newscast: Arizona officials issue the state's first Turquoise Alert since Gov. Katie Hobbs signed it into law in May; crews hold containment lines on the Dragon Bravo Fire as conditions become windier and drier; Flagstaff officials say climate change-fueled disasters like wildfires and flood strain local resources and take a huge economic toll; and ICE denies Arizona Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari access to a detention center south of Phoenix.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

