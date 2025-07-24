Thursday, July 24, 2025

On today's newscast: Arizona officials issue the state's first Turquoise Alert since Gov. Katie Hobbs signed it into law in May; crews hold containment lines on the Dragon Bravo Fire as conditions become windier and drier; Flagstaff officials say climate change-fueled disasters like wildfires and flood strain local resources and take a huge economic toll; and ICE denies Arizona Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari access to a detention center south of Phoenix.

