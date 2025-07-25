© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Local News Now

Friday, July 25, 2025

By KNAU STAFF
On today's newscast: Crews continue to face critical conditions on the Dragon Bravo Fire as it grows to more than 28,000 acres; a Flagstaff man dies following a miscalculated cliff jump at Clear Creek in Winslow; the Trump administration will shut down the U.S. Forest Services' nine regional offices; and Attorney General Kris Mayes wants a change in federal policies that govern banks that work with legal cannabis businesses.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

