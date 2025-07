On today's newscast: Containment dropped again on the Dragon Bravo Fire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim, two Navajo Nation members were sentenced to prison for the murder of a transgender person, Prescott Valley will not get a second Amazon distribution center after all, Navajo police shot and killed an axe-wielding man in Chinle, and more.

