On today's newscast: The Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is one of the largest wildfires in the country, a third candidate has entered the race for Arizona's Second Congressional District, some residents are worried about the company behind a surveillance system used by Flagstaff police, Bearizona welcomes a pair of black bear cubs, and more.

Tune in every weekday at knau.org or wherever you get your podcasts.