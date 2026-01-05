© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAG 90.3 FM Grand Canyon is temporarily off air due to suspected antenna damage. We are working with contractors to identify and fix the problem.

Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.
KNAU Local News Now

Monday, January 5, 2026

By KNAU STAFF
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:48 AM MST
AZ lawmakers respond to President Maduro’s arrest, a legislator seeks to bar the use SNAP benefits at fast-food restaurants, and a memorial for a murdered Apache San Carlos tribal member was taken down.

Arizona’s lawmaker react to the military raid and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say four people died after a helicopter struck a slackline stretched across Telegraph Canyon.
A Republican lawmaker from Casa Grande wants to bar the elderly, disabled and those experiencing homelessness from using federal food assistance (SNAP) at fast-food restaurants.
A memorial for a 14-year-old girl who was murdered last year was suddenly taken down last week in Mesa.
An Arizona state senator wants to allow school buildings to be turned into housing for teachers and other critical workers.

