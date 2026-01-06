Tuesday, January 6, 2026
On today's newscast: Legal appeals continue against mining on Oak Flat; Tonto National Forest land sacred to San Carlos Apache, researchers develop a Valley Fever rapid test, and AZ DHS releases new abortion data.
Two Republican state senators want to revoke Arizona’s special recognition of the Arizona Rangers.
The city of Flagstaff is installing metal detectors to screen members of the public who attend city council meetings for weapons.
And a new report from the Arizona Department of Health Services suggests changes to abortion law have concrete impacts on the number of Arizona women who access abortion.
Senator Mark Kelly called Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's censuring of him “outrageous” and “un-American.”
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments tomorrow in three cases that seek to halt a land exchange on the Tonto National Forest that would clear the way for one of the nation’s largest copper mines.
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University have developed a rapid test to detect valley fever in patients.